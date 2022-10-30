Shotokan Man

Not Available

The sleepy town of Westabooga, Alabama, is turned on its head when Dirk, a mysterious man carrying a didgeridoo, passes through late one night. The townsfolk, obsessed with all things Japanese, immediately takes to Dirk - except, that is, for kung fu expert Dewey and his sidekicks from the Double Death Dojo. The only thing stopping all hell breaking loose is the sheriff, a narcoleptic ex-Marine with a love for all things from the East in this hilarious and action-packed animation.