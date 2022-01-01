Not Available

Shotru is a 2011 Bengali action film directed by Raj Chakraborty and starring Jeet, Supriyo Dutta and Nusrat Jahan. This film was produced by Ashok Dhanuka in association with Eskay Movies and distributed by Eskay Movies. The movie was released on 3 June 2011 and is a remake of the Tamil Superhit film Singam which starred Surya and Anushka Shetty. Singam was written by Tamil director, Hari, who is known for his movies with rural settings.