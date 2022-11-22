Not Available

Shots in the Dark is a snapshot of the current controversy surrounding vaccination. Although controversy over vaccinations is not new, current childhood immunization schedules include twice the amount of vaccines compared to 25 years ago, with multiple vaccines given simultaneously being the norm. In addition, elements used in the preparation of vaccines such as mercury and aluminum have not been tested for safety in humans since the early 1920’s. These facts, along with the increase in diagnosed cases of autism spectrum disorders and learning disabilities, coupled with the striking similarity in parental and physician post vaccination observations, direct the film’s exploration of the contention between government agencies, legal authorities, watchdog associations, drug companies, physicians, parents, and children.