Shoujo Picaresque

Livestreaming allows you to connect yourself to the world with a single tap. The distance between idols and fans, or between those who broadcast and those who watch, has become unimaginably close since the days without the Internet. At first glance, it may seem that the sense of loneliness has diminished, but there is also a loneliness that emerges when someone is connected. Director Noboru Iguchi, the genius behind "The Machine Girl" and "Ghost Squad," depicts the story of idols who are swallowed up by the darkness of their hearts through the medium of "selfie streaming".