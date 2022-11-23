Not Available

This real-life feature follows the extraordinary life of Petra, a German woman living in Istanbul, in an ironic inversion of the familiar story of Turkish migrants to Germany. During 'sessions' with the mysterious, masked Herold, her life unfolds before our eyes and we will learn about everything: Istanbul, Germany, family, friends, drugs and death. "Should I Really Do It?" plays with these concepts of real life and fiction, documentary and drama. Could life ever be more interesting than fiction?