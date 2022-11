Not Available

Robin Givens, Miguel Nunez, and Bobby Valentino star in this faith-based romantic drama about Thea Johnson, terribly desperate to be married to her longtime boyfriend Jamar. When he takes too long to propose, she decides to propose to him instead. Thea creates an elaborate proposal, but is thwarted by his reluctance. An obsessed ex-boyfriend, married & single friends, and Thea s father & pastor all take part in the tug of war for her heart.