1976

Shout at the Devil

  • Action
  • War
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 23rd, 1976

Studio

Tonav Productions

During World War One an English adventurer, an American elephant poacher and the latter's attractive young daughter, set out to destroy a German battle-cruiser which is awaiting repairs in an inlet just off Zanzibar. The story is based on a novel by Wilbur Smith, which in turn is very loosely based on events involving the light cruiser SMS Königsberg, which was sunk after taking refuge in Rufigi delta in 1915.

Cast

Roger MooreSebastian Oldsmith
Barbara ParkinsRosa O'Flynn / Oldsmith
Ian HolmMohammed
Reinhard KolldehoffHerman Fleischer
Gernot EndemannBraun
Karl Michael VoglerVon Kleine

View Full Cast >

Images