Show 2000 - Nottingham City Rock

Capturing Turner's 2000th solo show to date in audio and video formats, this release encapsulates everything a classic Frank Turner live show involves - blistering high energy performance, mass audience sing-a-long and a beautiful community spirit. The night was a real celebration of Frank having performed 2000 live shows in a little over 10 years - which averages out to a consistently amazing 200+ shows a year.