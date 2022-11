Not Available

Taped at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on June 28, 2003, Matchbox Twenty's Show depicts a hard-working rock band in its prime and in its element. The full spectacle of Matchbox Twenty's More Than You Think You Are tour comes across, from the band's world-class lights to its lock-tight playing, recorded and mixed for 5.1-channel surround and shot in gloriously film-like HD video.