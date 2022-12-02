Not Available

SHOW HARD: short films by Charles Lum & Todd Verow Award winning short documentary and narrative films about gay sex and cruising. including: TOM'S GIFT BEEN TOO LONG AT THE FAIR SECRET SANTA SEX PARTY! BLOW JOB 2017 DAVY & GOLIATH I HAVE MIKE PENCE'S DICK IN A PICKLE JAR. WANT TO SEE IT? A NIGHT AT THE HOIST Charles Lum, aka clublum, received his MFA in Photography from the School of The Art Institute of Chicago after 25 years scouting & managing film locations. His short videos have screened internationally in museum, art and film venues. Todd Verow attended the Rhode Island School of Design and the AFI Conservatory. He made his feature film debut with "FRISK" in 1996. (Sundance, Berlin & Toronto.) At Bangor Films, Todd has directed over 25 features and numerous shorts, establishing himself as the most prolific auteur emeritus of the New Queer Cinema. Charles & Todd have also co-directed the feature documentaries “AGE OF CONSENT” and “SEX & The Silver Gays.”