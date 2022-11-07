Show Off! How To Be Cool at Parties

Not Available

A kids humorous instructional tape on how to do gags and party tricks. It is from 1986, so the hair and wardrobe alone makes this tape comic gold. It is hosted by a young Malcolm Jamal Warner (Cosby Show) and features the likes of Fred Newman, Madman Magician Friedhoffer (who uses this strange Hasidic Jewish accent that doesn't fit his character at all) and comedian Frankie Pace. Learn how to do the Hawaiian nose hum and beatbox at the same time! Learn how to levitate, and how to juggle.