Show Pieces

Alan Moore, the genius 2000 AD writer behind WATCHMEN, THE LEAGUE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENTLEMEN, FROM HELL, CONSTANTINE and V FOR VENDETTA invites you into his extraordinary world with a new motion picture experience. While several of Moore’s stories have become Hollywood blockbusters, he has never previously written specifically for the screen. Until now. Created with his close friend and internationally acclaimed photographer Mitch Jenkins, comes an interconnected trilogy of terror. ‘Act of Faith’ finds a young woman looking for the next step in sexual excitement and unfortunately finding it. ‘Jimmy’s End’ tails a serial philanderer down a dark alley into a very unusual club where the top-billed attraction is The Bare Brides and their Danse Macabre and ‘His Heavy Heart’ reveals the horrifying price paid for his adultery. Clown abuse, need we say Moore!