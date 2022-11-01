Show & Prove

Not Available

Shot over a 6 month period during the winter of 2005/2006, Show And Prove chronicles the lives of professional skiers Tanner Hall and CR Johnson as they each struggle to overcome the greatest challenges of their lives. Follow Tanner across North America and Europe as he pushes himself and the boundary of the sport to a new level. Witness CR as he recovers from a life-threatening head injury and makes a comeback that is nothing short of miraculous. Ski bottomless powder, spin off huge cliffs, go behind the scenes at the X-Games, hit monster kickers, and slide the most technical rails ever, including the first rail to rail transfer. Show And Prove is a true story of progression featuring the most cutting edge skiing to date.