Showcases 3

Not Available

Mindi Mink is a tough boss bitch and she knows it. Her wife Mercedes Carrera is smoking hot and they make an unbeatable team. They decide to spend the evening exploring each other's bodies. The next day Mindi is making sure all the deals get closed. When Syren Demer walks in for her eleven o'clock appointment with Mindi, she doesn't waste any time getting down to business. Kenzie Reeves' family has checked her into a psychiatric ward. Her unnatural attraction to girls ruined her family's reputation in the community. Joanna Angel, the head nurse of the facility, has dealt with deviants before and knows exactly how to treat them. After Joanna has her way with Kenzie, she falls asleep almost immediately before she's startled awake by Jenna Sativa. Jenna tells her she's her fantasy and she's come to satisfy her every desire.