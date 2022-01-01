Showdown in Little Tokyo

An American with a Japanese upbringing, Chris Kenner is a police officer assigned to the Little Tokyo section of Los Angeles. Kenner is partnered with Johnny Murata, a Japanese-American who isn't in touch with his roots. Despite their differences, both men excel at martial arts, and utilize their formidable skills when they go up against Yoshida, a vicious yakuza drug dealer with ties to Kenner's past.
|Dolph Lundgren
|Sgt. Chris Kenner
|Brandon Lee
|Johnny Murata
|Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
|Funekei Yoshida
|Tia Carrere
|Minako Okeya
|Philip Tan
|Tanaka
|Rodney Kageyama
|Eddie
