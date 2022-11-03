Showgirl Murders

Not Available

When you're a natural born Aphrodite on the run from sadistic drug dealers, there's only one place to hid - the dingiest bar in town. That's just what luscious, leggy Tamra (Maria Ford) does, but she can't lay low for long: when the jukebox starts playing she's got to move to the beat. In the blink of an eye, Tamra seduces the bar owner and turns the joint into the most outrageous strip club this side of Vegas. When her violent past finally catches up with her, you can be sure this modern day Salome stays on top!