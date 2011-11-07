2011

Showgirls 2: Penny's From Heaven

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

November 7th, 2011

Studio

Rena Riffel Films

Las Vegas stripper, Penny Slot (Rena Riffel), sets out on an adventure to become the star dancer on a dance television show. With stars in her eyes, she tries to find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow but instead finds danger in a town more wicked than Sin City. Romance then leads her down a path towards her dream of stardom, fame, and fortune. But danger lurks at every twist and turn while Penny Slot becomes lured by a dangerous love triangle full of temptation and seduction. Penny's longtime fiancé/boyfriend, James "Jimmy" Smith (Glenn Plummer) warns her that she needs formal technique training if she wants to be taken seriously as a real dancer, so Penny heeds his advice and sets out to take ballet classes and practices her pique turns. But, she must pay the price. And there is a price to pay for success, sacrifices to be made at every imaginable level, and it all comes down to... How bad do you want it?

Cast

Glenn PlummerJames 'Jimmy' Smith
Greg TravisPhil
Dewey WeberJeffrey
Peter SticklesGodhardt Brandt
Shelley MichelleKatya Vardiova
Ford AustinMr. Von Brausen

