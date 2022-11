Not Available

ShoXC was a mixed martial arts series produced by the mixed martial arts organization EliteXC, Showtime and Proelite.com. The purpose of the show is to highlight up and coming MMA fighters. This event took place on Showtime on Saturday, August 25, 2007. The event took place in Vicksburg, Mississippi. The main event was the rematch between Charles Bennett and Victor Valenzuela, which was originally scheduled for Strikeforce Shamrock vs. Baroni.