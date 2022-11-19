Shpongle Live In Concert

Not Available

As an artist, it's always good to challenge yourself... and the thought of translating all the complex layers in a Shpongle album into a live show with a band gave me a panic attack... and still does! Some songs we couldn't even find, as they were done on old computers that have long been obsolete, soaking up water under a leaky roof in my garage.Pretty early on I realized the secret would be to bring in musicians far better than ourselves... and lots of them! Two weeks before the show the band had never even met each other, even though I had recorded some of them individually in my studio for previous Shpongle albums. Welcome to Shpongleland!