SHRED is a motion picture that tells the story of two washed up pro snowboarders from the 90s named Max (played by Dave England) and Eddie (played by Renee Renee) who attempt to cash in on the fantastic growth of the sport by starting their own snowboard camp. Hoping to recapture their former glory, they begin by sharing their wacky wisdom with a group of up and coming young snowboarders. The story takes them from the run down ski hill where they grew up to a major event at one of the biggest resorts in the west.