“SHREDTOPIA” is the new movie coming out from the Shredbots this year. The crew keeps building, with new additions continuing to build on the idea that anyone can be a Shredbot. Focusing on good times all over, the bots travel to new spots only to realize that when you’re strapped in and having fun with the crew, you forget where you are anyways, it’s all “Shredtopia” to us. Enjoy!