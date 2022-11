Not Available

After giving birth to Bhagwan Shri Kartiyeke, Devi Maa Parvati forms a child-human image from clay, adopts him, and asks him to guard the house and not let anyone in while she bathes. The child refuses to let anyone in, including Bhagwan Shivji himself, who beheads him. When a tearful Parvatiji pleads, Shivji brings the child back to life with the head of an elephant, and names him Gajanand, and assures him that no one will make fun of him.