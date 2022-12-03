Not Available

Shree, a Bangalore-based freelance copywriter who is in his mid-20's struggles to cope with the self-doubts about his artistic abilities. Whilst, he continues to work for small-time ad agencies, he is quite frustrated about the fact that the world doesn't understand and give respect to freelancers that they deserve. Unable to concentrate at home, he visits various cafes to find his peace and works from there. Addicted to his cell phone and the social media, Shree's worldview is shaped by what he reads online, not having traveled much in the "real" world. As fate would have it, Shree gets an invitation to attend an all-expenses paid trip to a college friend's wedding, which changes his life forever. Shreelancer is a contemporary take on the life of a freelancer in today's time.