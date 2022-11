Not Available

Shreeman Funtoosh is having a bad week, to say the least. First, a run-in with a scientist's invention turns him into an iron man. Then, as the scientist tries to cure him, a mishap turns him into a shrinking man. All this, and the only thing Shreeman wants to do is get back to normal so that he can be with his beloved Meena. Kishore Kumar, Kumkum, Anoop Kumar, Jeevankala and S.K. Shyam co-star in this entertaining blend of sci-fi and comedy.