3-D full color extended adventure of Shrek! 16 minutes in length. When we last left everyone's newlyweds Shrek & Fiona, they were singing & dancing late into the night with Donkey and all the fairytale creatures. Happily ever after... but not so fast.. the honeymoon has barely begun when Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) is ambushed by Lord Farquaad's henchman, Thelonius. A dizzying and hilarious chase ensures with Shrek (Mike Myers) and Donkey (Eddie Murphy) hot on the trail! More action and adventure, more fun that picks up right where SHREK left off.. and drops you off laughing and out-of-breath before SHREK 2 begins. Use the 3-D special glasses included with this movie to experience the excellent effects!!