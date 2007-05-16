2007

Shrek the Third

  • Fantasy
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 16th, 2007

Studio

DreamWorks Animation

Shrek and Co, return for more adventures. The King of Far Far Away has died and Shrek and Fiona are to become King & Queen. Shrek however wants to return to his cozy swamp and live in peace and quiet. So when he finds out their is another heir to the throne, they set of to bring him back to rule the kingdom. Meanwhile, Prince Charming enlists the fairy tale baddies to steal the throne away.

Cast

Mike MyersShrek (voice)
Eddie MurphyDonkey (voice)
Cameron DiazPrincess Fiona (voice)
Julie AndrewsQueen Lillian (voice)
Antonio BanderasPuss in Boots (voice)
John CleeseKing Harold (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images

7 More Images