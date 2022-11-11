Shri Krishnavataram

Not Available

After Sisupala completes his 100 sins, he defeats and kills him, thus regaining his entry back to Vishnu's abode. Kuchela's episode is followed by Draupadi's humiliation where Krishna saves her honour. The great war of Kurukshetra takes place after the negotiations (Rayabharam) between the cousins fails. Krishna's Geetopadesam to Arjuna is also shown. Finally he saves Bheema from Dhritarashtra's ire after Bheema kills Duryodhana. Balarama wades deep into the ocean after the gory war, while Lord Krishna ends his Avataram owing to a hunter's mistake.