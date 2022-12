Not Available

Funny adventures of two frontline friends who succeeded on the stage and found happiness in their private lives. During the war Tarapunka met Galya. He told his only friend Shtepsel about his love for a sweet girl with a rare surname Sumatokha. But he could not get along with Galya because of his timidity. The war ended, and Galya arrived in Kyiv. Tarapunka meets her again, but now he is hindered by accident. Then Shtepsel undertakes to arrange the marriage of his friend ...