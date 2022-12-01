SHU-DE! Let's Go

Not Available

    A documentary by Michael R. Faulkner, SHU-DE! follows American beatboxer, Shodekeh, as he embarks on a musical journey half way around the world to Kyzyl, Tuva where he collaborates and competes with some of the world's best throat singers. This experiential documentary unfolds amidst the remote and wild landscapes of Tuva in Southern Siberia and includes performances by Kongar-ol Ondar, Alash Ensemble, Tuvan National Orchestra, Annie Lynch (Annie and the Beekeepers), and others.

