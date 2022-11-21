Shu Kei: Viva! Island Girl

Not Available

Taiwan-born Shu Kei captivated audiences by storm with her naïve-yet-naughty performances in films like Sex and Zen Two and Viva Erotica. This bare-it-all portfolio, shot before her "retirement" from appearing nude in films for good, makes a perfect showcase for her famous come-hither persona and her devilish figure. Whether it's bathing underneath a waterfall, posing on the catwalk in her revealing outfit, or brooding half-naked by the lakeside lodge, watching this now-classic portfolio will make you understand why Shu Kei is rightly regarded as the quintessential Hong Kong sex symbol for 1990's.