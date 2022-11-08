Not Available

Manan wants to marry Dipali and with great difficulty he has convinced Dipali's parents. Marriage has to take place briskly but before marriage Manan meets with an uncanny accident while playing with friends Neel, Viral and Chirag. Manan starts to speak one sentence repeatedly and when his friends make him consult the doctor; they find out that Manan has lost his memory of past two years as he was hit in the head. Now Manan doesn't know Dipali, about his marriage and apart from his friends nobody else knows about this incident. Will Manan get married? Will Manan remember everything? Will his family know about this? Will Manan be able to say, What Happened?