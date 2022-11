Not Available

"Jeet Kune Do" tells the story of a Bruce Lee obsessed country bumpkin (Chen Tien-Xing) who practices Jeet Kune Do all day long, much to the dismay of his father (Bruce Leung), who had hoped his son would perfect the family's own martial art style, the Chen fist. Chen Tien-Xing travels to the city to enter a Jeet Kune Do competition. This experience makes him learn the true meaning and spirit of Jeet Kune Do.