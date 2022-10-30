Not Available

Shuffleton's Barbershop

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Famous country singer Trey Cole is finally returning home after cruelly abandoning the town many years ago and never looking back, even when his brother died serving in the military. Now, realizing he's lost himself along the way, Trey remembers getting his first haircut in the cracked brown leather chair in Charlie's shop, and hopes to find guidance from the man who was a father to him when his own dad, General Wes Cameron, was coldly absent during his childhood.

Cast

Austin StowellTrey Cole
Kayla EwellNorma Cameron
Danny GloverCharlie Shuffleton
Brett RiceWes Cameron
Bryant PrinceJason Cameron
Carol Anne WattsKat Cameron

Images