Shui hu xiao zhuan

Not Available

Tiger fighter Wu Sung was originally a coward. But when he was drunk, he was extremely courageous. One time at Jingyang Gang, Wu Sung got drunk and killed a tiger. His fearless fight impressed Sung Jiang and Lao Zhishen. Wu Sang's brother Wu Dalang seemed to be an enmity with Pan Jinlian, but in fact they were a pair of swindler. Pan used her beauty to seduce men into bed and then Wu Dalangn would come in and blackmail the victim, asking for huge sum of money. They were very successful.......