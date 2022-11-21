Not Available

Sun, dessert, beach, palms and oriental souks – that comes to ones mind while thinking about Morocco. Austrian freeski ladies Melissa Presslaber and Sandra Lahnsteiner in winter 2012 travelled to Morocco to explore the freeski possibilities in Northern Africa. When boarding the plane to Marrakech the girls didn't exactly know what to expect on their exotic skiing trip. Leaving hectic and hot Marrakech behind, they find themselves hiking in the beautiful nature of the Toubkal valley. „Shukran Morocco“ is a declaration of love to a country that offered even more than an impressive mountain range and skiing in the Atlas mountains, including hiking the highest peak of northern Africa and heliskiing in the Toubkal region. An overwhelming hospitality and a deep insight of the fascinating culture of Morocco will stay in the girls mind. Shukran. ("Thanks")