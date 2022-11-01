Shukriya: Till Death Do Us Apart

Not Available

hirty years ago Karam Jindal together with his widowed mom, Gayatri, and wife, Sandhya, had immigrated to London, England. Shortly thereafter Gayatri gets cancer and tragically passes away. Then, Sandhya gives birth to two daughters, Anjali and Sanam. The Jindals accumulate wealth, and are now one of the wealthiest families' in London. Anjali gets married to Akash, while Sanam is on the look-out for her beau. With Karam's 60th birthday coming up, Anjali is busy with preparations for a grand party, while Sanam has already started with her make-up. Karam hopes to get Sanam married to Yash, his employee, who is like a son to him. Add to that is the inauguration of the "Gayatri Jindal Cancer Hospital" which is to be done on the same day.