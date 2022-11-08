Not Available

Young and playful Neema's prank with a live electric wire kills her mother, and leaves her dad, Dayal, angered and devastated by Neema and his wife's death respectively. Dayal begins to resent his daughter so much so that he cannot stand the sight of her. Neema grows up to be nervous and insecure young woman, klutz-like, and terrified of her father. Things change for the better , when she meets the owner of a restaurant, Ajay Singh, and both fall in love w When Dayal comes to know of this, his anger knows no bounds, and he forbids her to ever see Ajay again. When Ajay finds out about Dayal's plan to marry Neema elsewhere, he is determined to marry Neema at all costs - and so is Neema, who now seems to have given up her timidity. What Neema does not know is that Ajay does not love her - all he is interested is humiliating and possibly killing Dayal - to set right a devastating incident that changed his life forever when he was a child. Will Ajay be able to carry out his deadly task?