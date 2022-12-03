祝福 (Shukufuku)

Not Available

An intensely personal documentary shot and directed by Toshiko Takashi, former director of Tokyo International Lesbian and Gay Film Festival (TILGFF, 1992-93). Visiting a low-income house in Osaka where she spent 10 years of her childhood, Toshiko encounters two familiar women in their 70s. When she returns three years later, she finds the house has been abandoned. Intercut with poetic reflections and intimate moments that Toshiko spends with her lover Sakura, who works as a stripper, the older women's lives and memories intertwine with the younger couple's in Takashi's dream-like visions. - Overview from Japan Society