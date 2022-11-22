Shungu: The Resilience of a People

Not Available

Offers a glimpse of the challenges faced by a cross section of Zimbabweans at the height of political turmoil and economic meltdown. It documents the lives of a 30-something metalsmith - and opposition supporter - running his small business while facing political violence; a middle-aged widow - and staunch government supporter - trying to run a farm she took over from a white owner; a doctor working amid healthcare collapse while trying to maintain her middle-class lifestyle; and a young girl who endures continuous pain from an advanced case of Kaposi's Sarcoma without any basic medical treatment.