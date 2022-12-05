Shurangama: The True Mind Unveiled

Not Available

The buddhist sutra educational film, 'The Shurangama Righteousness', was produced by the Shi-Fang Leng Yan Academy of Rui Ji Si Monastery in Fujian, China. Made in 2015 -2017, the film is based on the chinese Mahayana buddhist text, the 'Sutra of the Foremost Shurangama'. It opens with the transmission of the Sutra from India to China by the Elder Monk, Master Paramiti, during the Tang Dynasty, and its translation from sanskrit to chinese at a monastery in Guangzhou, China. The translators' dialogue in the film forms the narrative backdrop for unfolding the story of Ananda's predicament involving a Matanga woman, how he was later rescued by the Buddha with the power of the Shurangama Mantra, and Buddha instructing on the way to ulimate enlightenment (First chapter of the Sutra)...