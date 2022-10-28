Not Available

Shuriken Sentai Ninninger Vs. Kamen Rider Drive Spring Vacation Combining Special

  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei Company

Five flashy Roidmudes seem to be causing a “thick air” event, and when Shinnosuke goes to investigate, turns out the problem was being caused by a yokai. After arresting the red one, Shinnosuke starts interrogating. He claims to be a ninja fighting yokai and that he’ll show Shinnosuke. While this uneven pair squabble, Kyuemon Izayoi and the Roidmudes were putting a terrible plan in progress.

Cast

Ryoma TakeuchiShinnosuke Tomari / Kamen Rider Drive
Shunsuke NishikawaTakaharu Igasaki / AkaNinger
Gaku MatsumotoYakumo Katou / AoNinger
Kaito NakamuraNagi Matsuo / KiNinger
Yuuka YanoFuuka Igasaki / ShiroNinger
Kasumi YamayaKasumi Momochi / MomoNinger

