Shuriken Sentai Ninninger Vs. Kamen Rider Drive Spring Vacation Combining Special

Five flashy Roidmudes seem to be causing a “thick air” event, and when Shinnosuke goes to investigate, turns out the problem was being caused by a yokai. After arresting the red one, Shinnosuke starts interrogating. He claims to be a ninja fighting yokai and that he’ll show Shinnosuke. While this uneven pair squabble, Kyuemon Izayoi and the Roidmudes were putting a terrible plan in progress.