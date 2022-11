Not Available

Friends Kiki (Teresa Mak) and Big Bust (“Lonely”) take up accommodation in a Hong Kong housing estate flat with creepy old wheelchair-bound lady Aunt Nan (Helena Law), unaware of the prior unexplained death of the former hostess girl tenant (Yeung Fan). Pretty soon a ghostly force is attempting to rape both girls, prompting their friend Chak (Chapman To) to call on movie-star chauffeur and exorcist Chiu (Eric Wan) to expel the salacious spirit.