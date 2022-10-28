Shut Up and Drive

Not Available

Jane is left with a massive hit to her co-dependent nature when her live-in boyfriend Adam leaves for an acting gig in New Orleans. Her anxiety worsens when a headache in the form of Laura, Adam’s childhood friend, arrives to record an album with the absentee actor. Spurred by Jane’s need to get out of the house and Laura’s spontaneous nature, the two pack up the car and hit the road towards New Orleans. As they struggle to deal with the roadblocks and strange occurrences along the way, the two form an unexpected friendship.