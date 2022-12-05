Shut Up, Butterfly!

Not Available

Vincent grew up in a violent surrounding, his own family. After a new family feud Vincent decides to call the police but is taken to a youth center unintentionally. There Vincent beats up the director who touched him improvidently. It seems that violence looms large in Vincent's life. Then he meets Butterfly, a diffident young boy who collects butterflies to bear his parent's death. Vincent gets curious about the butterfly boy and tries to empathize. Step by step Vincent gains the friendship of butterfly. But one day his mother reappears to tell him he is not wanted at home anymore. Vincent is stunned. All of a sudden his feelings burst out and he beats up his defenseless roommate: Butterfly.