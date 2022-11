Not Available

The true story of Pete and Ray, two down-and-out alcoholics living in the Haight district of San Francisco in the late '80s. Their outrageous and hilarious harangues make THE ODD COUPLE seem entirely tame by comparison. Watch as the two gentlemen imbibe mass quantities of vodka, report each other to the police and get hauled off to jail, raising the ire of all whose lives they disrupt.