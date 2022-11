Not Available

Washed-up pitcher, Jeff "The Heater" Sanderson, returns to his home town when he is released from the big leagues. After a failed attempt to reconnect with the family he once left behind, Jeff joins forces with an old friend to rebuild his childhood hardball team to relive the glory days. When the opportunity arises to gain custody of his son by challenging a local baseball team, Jeff eagerly wrangles his old acquaintances to whip them into shape and compete in one final game.