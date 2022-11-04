Shutter Bug

Not Available

Glamorous screen star Woody Woodpecker is constantly beset by a publicity photographer who wants to take his picture. Finally, Woody gets away for a vacation in the woods, thinking that he has escaped the bright lights and publicity men for a while. However, who shows up but the pesky photographer? Woody tries a number of tricks to get rid of the photographer, including setting a grizzly bear on him. In the end, the photographer gets back at Woody with a cannonball in the rear end.