Bold and unsentimental in its portrait of a young man who faces the destruction of the family he struggles to support, Shuttle Life (Fen Bei Ren Sheng) marks a finely crafted feature debut for short-film director Tang Seng Kiat, focusing the spotlight on Malaysian cinema after a very long time in the dark. This hard-hitting social drama features naturalistic performances from pop singer and actor Jack Tan in the main role and Taiwanese actress-director Sylvia Chang as his mentally unstable mother