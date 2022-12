Not Available

What's freylach, builds muscle tone, and has people humming oy vey iz mir to the tune of "By Mir Bist Du Sheyn"? SHVITZ! My Yiddisheh Workout, that's what! This 30-minute exercise videotape, produced entirely in Yiddish (with English subtitles), is a follow-along exercise routine that the viewer can do at home without special equipment. The half-hour workout sequence is a series of simple exercises for strengthening and toning muscles, all set to klezmer music and Yiddish songs.