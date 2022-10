Not Available

A short documentary on "love-shy" men. Love-Shy men believe they are afflicted with a condition that prevents them from interacting with women. They ultimately fail to have relationships with women, and often die virgins. "Involuntary Celibates" are men who approach women all the time, but are always rejected. These men congregate on an online forum called Love-Shy.com. In the film, they meet up "IRL" - in real life along with the female filmmaker and "pretty boy" sound guy.